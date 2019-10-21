Acclaimed choreographer Gary Clarke’s Wasteland hits the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse

Dance fans are going to love Wasteland when it is performed at Nottingham Playhous on October 25 and 26.

Capturing a pivotal moment in social history, acclaimed choreographer Gary Clarke’s explosive Wasteland explores a time when despair turned into euphoria as the ravaged landscape of post-industrial Britain was transformed by the illegal rave culture of the 1990s and for an instant, it seemed music and dance might save the day.

Created to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Grimethorpe Colliery in South Yorkshire and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture, Wasteland is a thrilling yet deeply touching dance theatre production and the eagerly-awaited sequel to Clarke’s multi-award winning hit COAL.

The show comes to Nottingham as part of its autumn tour.

