Ding-dong merrily on high in romantic musical Kiss Me Kate at Sheffield’s Crucible

Romantic musical comedy Kiss Me Kate is this year’s festive offering at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Edward Baker-Duly and Rebecca Lock play feuding divorcees Fred and Lilli who are starring in The Taming of the Shrew.

But as the curtain rises on the opening performance, gambling, gangsters and mistaken identity conspire to create chaos.

irected by Paul Foster (Annie Get Your Gun), this riotous musical comedy features some of Cole Porter’s most iconic music, including: Too Darn Hot, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and So In Love. Kiss Me Kate runs at the Crucible until January 12. Tickets are priced from £15; to book call 0114 249 6000 or go to https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk