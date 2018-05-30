Black Sails are back to rock Worksop

Hard rock outfit Black Sails return to Worksop this weekend to play the town’s popular live music venue, The Frog.

Formed in 2014 Black Sails set out on a voyage into rock and, as a result, they bring all those songs that other bands didn’t perform to the people of north Nottingh amshire, South Yorkshire and beyond. The last three years has seen the band’s set and sound grow and brought fans some brilliant hard rock tracks. The gig is on Saturday, June 2 at 9pm, details are on The Frog’s Facebook page.