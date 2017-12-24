Trocks return to Nottingham on their 2018 tour

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the multi-award winning all-male, comedy ballet company, will return to the UK in 2018.

Their latest tour will bring them to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 23-24.

For more than 40 years, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (affectionately known as “The Trocks”) have been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their fabulous sense of fun and their flawless dance.

Hailing from New York City, the Trocks are now loved worldwide for their sassy spoofs and hilarious homages to classical ballet and modern dance, where each of the 18 dancers transform into two personas, both male and female.

The performances start at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk