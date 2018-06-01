Town bids fond farewell as Jacqui leaves for pastures new

Southwell Minster will say ‘goodbye’ and ‘thank you’ to the Rev’d Canon Jacqui Jones, Canon Precentor, during the Sung Eucharist on Sunday, June 3, at 10.30am, at which she will both preach and preside.

A presentation will be made over refreshments in the Crossing afterwards.

Jacqui is very well known in the community, having been Canon Precentor at the Cathedral for 15 years. She leaves to be Priest in Charge of St John the Baptist, Danbury, and St Mary the Virgin, Little Baddow, in the Chelmsford Diocese.

The Dean, the Very Revd Nicola Sullivan said: “Jacqui’s love of God, love of people and love of all God’s creatures and creation have been a hallmark of her 15 years as Canon Precentor in the Cathedral.

“Her creativity and love of the arts and music, combined with a deep passion for justice and those on the edge of faith, have been used to amazing effect here on many occasions. We will miss Jacqui so much but know that her gifts and wide experience of ministry will greatly bless her new parishes in Essex.”

Jacqui read theology at King’s College, London, and trained at Westcott House and the Federation of Theological colleges in Cambridge, regularly preaching with the Methodists on the Ely Circuit.

She was ordained Deaconess in 1986, Deacon in 1987 and was amongst the first women to be ordained in the Church of England as Priest in 1994.

During that time she was Curate at St Martin of Tours, Epsom, and assistant Hospital Chaplain for four years, Chaplain of Chelmsford Cathedral and Industrial Chaplain of Chelmsford and Chaplain of the Essex Fire and Rescue Service serving from 1991-1997, and Vicar of Bridgemary in the Diocese of Portsmouth, where she was also Chaplain to the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.