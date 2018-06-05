Thomas will make his mark at Desert Island Docs in Sheffield

Sheffield Doc/Fest welcomes activist and comedian Mark Thomas for an event called Desert Island Docs.

It takes place at Sunday, June 10, from 3pm at City Hall Ballroom, Sheffield.

Mark Thomas is one of the UK’s best-known political performers. He has won awards for his stage and human rights work, including the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.

His politically charged shows and writing challenge many diverse issues such as the arms trade, Coca-Cola and the Israeli Wall in the West Bank. His work has changed the law, kiboshed politicians’ careers and has been performed across the world.

Presented in collaboration with Off The Shelf, and in conversation with Guardian journalist Simon Hattenstone, Mark will discuss the documentaries that have moved and inspired him throughout his life.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne