Strictly ace Brendan will trip the light fantastic at Royal Concert Hall

Brendan Cole Live: Show Man is to be performed at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, on February 20.

Brush off your tails, because Brendan is back!

This brand new production for 2019 promises unparalleled entertainment as star professional dancer Brendan Cole leads his stunning cast in a thrilling extravaganza packed with music and dance.

The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by an amazing team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.

Come along for a night of beautiful ballroom magic and high-energy Latin passion with the charismatic Brendan Cole, and experience the ultimate Show Man at his best.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the show are £29-£36. You can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk