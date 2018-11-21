Skating youngsters get tips from Disney On Ice stars at Nottingham venue

The eagerly-awaited family show Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is opening tonight (Wednesday) at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and members of the cast took time off from their preparations to host a skating session at the National Ice Centre.

This was attended by members of the National Ice Centre (NIC) Figure Skating Academy and the Synchro Academy.

The skaters took part in learning skating exercises led by the Disney On Ice performers and even a number from the Little Mermaid segment of the show.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from November 21-25.

Audiences will set sail with the wayfinder Moana as she makes her Nottingham debut live on ice in This all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment. The show assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams. Alongside Moana and demigod Maui are eight tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled.

For more, see www.disneyonice.co.uk

Photo credit: Paul Carroll/Portrait Collective