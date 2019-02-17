Northern Ballet hits the road with Puss In Boots

Puss in Boots can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 4

Northern Ballet has interpreted this much-loved children’s story for a major national tour.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet tells the tale of a remarkable cat who, despite being clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck. Follow their adventures as they meet a flurry of characters including royalty.

For ticket information, you can call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk. Image by Richard Barrelle.