Tickhill Music Society’s next live concert is this week when the Abbeydale Singers will present an evening of Christmas Choral Music at St Mary’s Primary School in the village.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and entry is £10 on the door (subscription members, accompanied under-16s and students aged 16-19 all free).

For details, call 01332 742612 or visit www.tickhillmusicsociety.org