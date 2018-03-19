Amplifier turning up the noise in Sheffield

Amplifier are live at Sheffield’s O2 Academy this weekend as part of their latest UK tour.

More than just a band, Amplifier have progressed to an almost zen like state of being

Countless gigs, 14 years and eight albums to their credit, with last year’s Trippin’ With Dr Faustus listed among the top 50 rock records of the year.

Despite all of this, however, Amplifier are still one of the best-kept rock secrets this country has.

This rare UK tour, features a crowd sourced setlist from which fans have voted for over the past six months online.

Support comes from Sheffield’s Awooga – making this weekend a hometown gig for them – who release their debut album Conduit on April 20.

Awooga have already received plenty of BBC support in the form of Daniel P Carter’s Rock Show and BBC Sheffield’s Introducing show.

The gig is on Sunday, March 25 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2HEhtbF