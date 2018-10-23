Alice is off to Cuckoo Land for annual Whitwell panto

The Whitwell Players are presenting a brand new take on the classic Alice in Wonderland tale for their annual pantomime.

If you thought you had seen all the versions and reincarnations of the Alice story, then think again as the group presents Alice In Cuckoo Land at Whitwell Community Centre.

Join Alice as she sets off through the rabbit-hole into Cuckoo Land looking for her pet cat Chester, helped along by Floppy the White Rabbit and her crazy mother Old Mother Wobbly, who claims she’s only 26.

Alice soon discovers that, as you travel between Cuckoo Land and home, your memories are affected and she soon forgets why she is there.

On meeting the Hatter she finds out that the Queen of Hearts has imprisoned most of her realm for petty offences including Santa Claus, as she cannot stand Christmas.

Can Alice be reunited with Chester and can they get Santa out of jail in time for Christmas?

Only by attending the show can you find out.

With plenty of sing-a-long songs you will know, and for all age groups, this is a show for whole family.

Performances are from November 8-10 each night at 7.15pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets are £8 from Whitwell Community Centre, on 01909 723490 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitwellplayersamateurdramaticssociety.