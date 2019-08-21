Struggling Notts suffer heavy loss to Yorkshire

Yorkshire claimed the six wickets they needed to secure their fifth Specsavers County Championship win of the season, beating struggling Nottinghamshire at Scarborough by 143 runs shortly after lunch on day four.

Notts, chasing an unlikely 387 - only once had they scored more in any Division One innings this season, started the day on 135 for four and were bowled out for 243 two overs into the afternoon.

Ben Duckett was unbeaten on 47, but he fell for an entertaining innings high 75 off 110 balls. Liam Patterson-White, aged 20, also impressed on the way to his maiden fifty in his third game - 58 not out off 134.

For Yorkshire, South African Test left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with six for 95 from 30 overs, including four today.

Yorkshire’s haul of 20 points maintains their place in third place after 11 games, and they will head into the final three rounds 37 points behind leaders Essex.

Winless Notts, who claimed three points, will end the day with the gap between themselves and second-bottom Warwickshire at least 42 points. The picture would change significant should the Bears beat second-placed Somerset at Edgbaston today.

Notts are rooted to the foot of Division One, but they showed signs of encouragement in this game.

They will, however, rue allowing Yorkshire to recover from 13 for four and 38 for five in the first innings to post 232. Then, in their reply, they slipped from 41 without loss to 184 all out.