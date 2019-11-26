Relegated Nottinghamshire to start 2020 Championship campaign against Leicestershire

Relegated Nottinghamshire will face East Midlands rivals Leicestershire in their first match of the Specsavers County Championship season next year.

Notts find themselves back in Division Two after a diabolical 2019 campaign in which they lost ten of their 14 matches, won none and were stranded by 64 points at the foot of the table.

Leicestershire will visit Trent Bridge on Sunday, April 12 for the first four-day fixture of 2020. Not long after that, beginning on Friday, May 1, Notts host Derbyshire.

All seven of the club’s Championship home games will be played at Trent Bridge, with 11 days of red-ball cricket scheduled for weekends or Bank Holidays.

It will be a revamped season to accommodate the new competition, The Hundred, which starts in July. The Nottingham-based team, Trent Rockets, have games at Trent Bridge on Sunday, July 19, Saturday, July 25, Sunday, August 2 and Monday, August 10.

The Royal London One-Day Cup will run alongside The Hundred in midsummer, with the final at Trent Bridge on Saturday, September 19.

Most Championship matches will be played at the start or end of the season, while the Vitality T20 Blast will run earlier than usual, with Notts Outlaws’ first match at home to Birmingham Bears on Friday, May 29.