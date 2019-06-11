Rain washes out play on day three between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire at Welbeck

There was no play on the third day of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Hampshire at Welbeck Cricket Club.

Excessive rain prompted umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard to rule out the chances of any play as early as 9am.

In consultation with the match officials and the groundstaff both sides have decided to give the weather every chance of improving, allowing for the potential of some play on the fourth day, despite the poor forecast.

“It’s a shame because this would have shaped up to have been a good game between two good sides,” said Sam Northeast, the Hampshire skipper. “But there’s nothing you can do about the weather and it’s been pretty heavy for the last few days.

“We’ll give it a chance and see what happens with the weather this afternoon and overnight and if we turn up tomorrow and it still looks like that then we’ll all go home.”

His opposite number, Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney, said, “There’s a slim chance we’ll get any more play in this match but both teams want and need points for different reasons, so if there’s any chance of playing tomorrow we want to play.”

On the opening day of the match Notts were bowled out for 162, after being inserted, with Kyle Abbott picking up figures of six for 37 for the visitors.

Hampshire had reached 93 for the loss of two wickets by the close but heavy and prolonged rain has now wiped out both the second and third day and left the remainder of the contest in doubt.