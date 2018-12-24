Stuart Broad excited by Nottinghamshire prospects in 2019

Nottinghamshire and England fast bowler Stuart Broad believes the current Outlaws squad could achieve trophy-winning success during 2019.

The 32-year-old will enjoy his testimonial year at the club this year and is currently preparing for the England Test series in the West Indies.

And he can’t wait to get started.

He said: “It’s exciting going into a new year and looking at the squad thinking ‘this is a trophy-winning squad we’ve got here’.

“If the players get it right, everything from preparation to training and working hard, then I think we can deliver what’s expected of us which is to win trophies. That’s why people come here.”

Before his club commitments, Broad will again be part of the England squad for the Tests in the West Indies, something he is looking forward to.

He said:“I’m very excited about heading to the West Indies. It’s a tricky time of year to get much bowling practice in given the lack of outdoor facilities so it’s about doing lots of drill work at Trent Bridge and build the workload up until we get to the Caribbean.

“We’ll have a couple of weeks to get match fit before the games start which should be plenty of time.”

On his testimonial year, Broad said: “It’s hugely special.

“It’s a club I obviously hold very close to my heart and where I watched my dad play when I was younger and when I moved here back in 2007 it was the only place I wanted to play.

“The club have been so helpful to me during my England career, doing things like putting on facilities when I need to train and doing all they can to help make me a better cricketer and making me feel so welcome every time I come back and play.

“Some of my best memories in cricket are from winning trophies with Nottinghamshire, so it’s very much my home and I feel very priveleged to have been here for so long.”