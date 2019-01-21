Notts coach Peter Moores praises Trent Bridge as ‘a special home’

Head coach Peter Moores has heaped praise on Trent Bridge as “a special home” as the countdown to Nottinghamshire’s new cricket season begins.

Even though he has been in the game for 36 years, Moores says every time the gates swing open at the historic Test venue, he feels privileged to be working there.

“You only have to look at it to know it’s an iconic ground,” said the 56-year-old. “It’s a beautiful place to come and play.

“I’ve been lucky to play and coach at different places around the country. But Trent Bridge has a feel about it. Some of the grounds that have changed have become quite built up, very efficient venues with quite a lot of concrete.

“Trent Bridge still feels very much like an English ground to me. It’s traditional. It’s got character. The pavilion is old, but it’s still big enough to know you’re playing for one of the best clubs in the country.

“The ground has a family feel about it. We all love it here, especially people like coaches Andy Pick and Paul Franks, who have been here all the way through their playing careers. To all of us, it feels like a special place to come and work.”

Moores says he’s very conscious of the need to create an environment that enables players to flourish, not just for Nottinghamshire but also at international level, and helps spectators enjoy their cricket.

“Here at Trent Bridge, we have facilities that are as good as anywhere,” he added.