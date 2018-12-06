Nottinghamshire’s Luke Wood tops T20 charts

Nottinghamshire’s Luke Wood has come out top of the pile in a new survey looking at which players are the most successful in T20,.

Wood was the most successful English player in the survey, which showed he has won 71.4 per cent of matches he has played in over the last three years.

Wood lifted the Vitality Blast with Notts in 2017 and in 2018 while on loan at Worcestershire.

“I’m a little bit surprised by that, to be honest. But to find myself celebrating at Finals Day in both of the last two years has been special,” said Wood.

“I’ll take it. It’s the result of being in two great sides.

“The aim for me in T20 cricket next season is to secure a place in the Outlaws team.

“Hopefully the way I performed for Worcestershire last season will help towards that.”

The T20 Player Index was released in February 2018 to measure the performance of Twenty20 players against their fellow professionals.

It is internationally recognised and covers all major domestic T20 tournaments, as well as T20 internationals.