Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher raring to go for new season

Bowler Luke Fletcher says he felt in terrific shape for the new season as he joined his Nottinghamshire teammates on the Trent Bridge turf for the first time in 2019.

Northamptonshire provided the opposition for a friendly this week as Peter Moores’s side fine-tuned their preparations ahead of the new season, which gets under way at home to Yorkshire on Friday, April 5.

This follows a successful pre-season tour of South Africa, which gave the squad vital warm-weather time in the middle.

Fletcher was absent from the South Africa trip as he awaited the birth of his second child.

However, having joined an earlier tour of India with the academy instead, he says he’s raring to go for the new campaign.

“It was the first pre-season tour I’ve ever missed, so there was an element of disappointment, but you can’t miss stuff like the birth of a child,” said Fletcher.

“I got some bowling work done in India which went really well. So, in terms of bowling overs, I’m where I need to be.

“The six months that are coming up are going to be tough, and I need to be ready.”

Last week saw it confirmed that James Pattinson would be returning to Trent Bridge in 2019 for a second spell with the club, ramping up competition for places among the pace bowling ranks.