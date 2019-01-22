Excited Stuart Broad believes Notts can win more trophies

England ace Stuart Broad believes Nottinghamshire have assembled a squad for 2019 that can achieve “anything”.

And despite all he has managed on the world stage with England, the 32-year-old says he ranks winning trophies with Notts alongside the highlights of his illustrious career.

Broad was talking as the countdown begins to the 2019 season, which will be his testimonial year. A Lord’s final winner with the Outlaws on two occasions in 2013 and 2017, he is adamant that he’s far from done with domestic silverware.

“Some of my best memories in cricket are winning trophies with Notts,” he said.

“The 2017 season, the white-ball trophies and promotion, stand out for me. And looking back to the 2013 cup final when Samit Patel bowled like a dream, taking the last wicket to win that trophy, was very special.

“Head coach Peter Moores has an amazing ability to grow a cricket changing room and to make it feel very special.

“Pete’s philosophy on cricket is very much that you work very hard and put a lot in for the club, but also that you’re here to make friends, to socialise and to enjoy each other’s company.

“The better you know each other off the field, the more you understand each other on it. We do a lot of things as a team and you grow trust.

“I’ve got very close to a lot of the guys in this changing room over my time at Notts. There are some fantastic guys in there.”

Having completed the singings of Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Zak Chappell and Ben Slater, Broad believes the Outlaws can be in the hunt for trophies during the forthcoming campaign.

“I’m hoping to be available for quite a lot of Notts cricket this year and I’m really excited about the season ahead,” he said.

“It’s great to see Steven Mullaney growing so much as a leader. It’s a tough job coming in after someone like Chris Read.

“He’s got his own style, but the recruitment from the club during the winter has been world-class and it’s exciting going into a new year looking at your squad on paper and saying: that could be a trophy-winning squad.”