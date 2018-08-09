Competitors pictured taking on 2018 Bassetlaw Triathlon

More than 200 competitors took to the start line of the sixth Bassetlaw Triathlon on Sunday.

Runners and riders came from as far away as Selby, Skegness and Lincoln to take part in the sprint event hosted by Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

Competitors began with an early morning 400-metre swim at Worksop Leisure Centre before a fully marshalled 20km bike ride to Carlton and Langold, returning via Letwell and Gildingwells, and finished with a 5km run.

The finish, in glorious sunshine, on the fields at the leisure centre allowed family, friends and supporters the opportunity cheer all the finishers over the line.

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club chairman Matt Horsfield said: “The club’s sprint triathlon has attracted a range of competitors but especially novices, who are entering their first event.

“The support around the course provides a very friendly and supportive atmosphere. We are very grateful for the support of the events sponsors, Blanchards, Landin Wilcock & Co, JF Heating and Castus.co.uk.”

The individual winners were Chris Davies from Lincoln Tri club in a time of 1:03.04 for the men and Vicky Barradel from Steel City Striders in a time of 1:17.20 for the women.

Race director Neil McGough said: “I am delighted with how the day has gone.

“The weather has been kind to us all allowing the team to prepare the site and course yesterday and early this morning. All this allowed the event to run smoothly today and ensured the competitors had a great experience.”

About 100 volunteers were part of the preparation and on the day.

Yannie Duveen, club secretary and volunteer coordinator, said: “Without all the volunteers this event simply could not happen. The club is very grateful to everyone who gave up their time both today and in the months of planning beforehand.

“Thanks also need to go to the local branches of Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons who generously donated snacks, fruits and drinks which made up a pack for each volunteer to have whilst they were out on their duties today.”

Thoughts are already in mind for the event next year and anyone interested in trying the sport would be welcome at the Bassetlaw triathlon club.

For more information about joining Bassetlaw Triathlon Club please visit the club’s website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk.