Bassetlaw Triathlon Club trio make the grade

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club has three new Level one coaches after a series of training events.

The three new coaches, Dale Bloomer, Yannie and Matan Duveen all had to attend two initial days of training.

Then following home study of between 10-14 hours depending on their individual triathlon experience attend a final day comprising a final practical coaching assessment, personal review and action planning.

Now they are qualified it means they will join the established team of coaches at the club. They will be able to safely organise and deliver triathlon activities for a range of ages and abilities, across a range of environments.

Head coach Steve Chambers said: “It’s great to have three more coaches in the club, especially ones who have been members for a while. They will be able to contribute to all the training sessions we run each week.”