What are the odds? Paulo Sousa, David Moyes and Paul Cook enter the race to become next Nottingham Forest manager

Nigel Clough and Paul Cook, then managers of Sheffield United and Chesterfield, have seen their odds shortened for the vacant Forest post
It’s the question on every Nottingham Forest fan’s lips.

Who will succeed Aitor Karanka as the new manager at the City Ground?

With the Reds on the cusp of the Championship play-offs, many names are in the mix with the online bookies.

Former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic (10/11) remains the front runner for the vacant post, followed by Martin O’Neill (7/2), Carlos Carvalhal (9/1) and Nigel Clough (7/1).

Beyond that sees a mixture of Paulo Sousa (16/1), David Wagner (16/1), David Moyes (10/1), Paul Cook (20/1) and Leonardo Jardim (20/1).

All odds are with SkyBet and are correct of Monday 14th January 2019.