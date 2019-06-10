Sunderland in chase for Charlton defender and Scottish striker, while Sheffield Wednesday eye Lee Cattermole and West Ham and Aston Villa join race for Coventry star

Here are all the latest close-season transfer rumours from Leagues One and Two, courtesy of newspapers and websites up and down the country:

Sunderland, Portsmouth and Oxford United are heading the chase for Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce. The 31-year-old is a boyhood Pompey fan. (Sky Sports).

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are tipped to sign free agent, Scottish striker Lawrence Shankland, once Mark Campbell completes his takeover of the club. Bolton’s Harry Brockbank is also wanted. (The Sun)

It is believed Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is considering a swoop for both Shankland and Pearce this summer. (Portsmouth News)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce wants a reunion with Lee Cattermole this summer but the Sunderland midfielder’s high wages could prove to be a stumbling block. (The Sun)

Rotherham United midfielder Joe Newell has opted for a move to Hibernian after rejecting a new contract with the Millers last week. (Various)

Carlisle United forward Liam McCarron is attracting interest from Wolves, Sheffield United, Leeds and Derby. He is reportedly rated at £250,000. (Daily Mail)

And the Cumbrians could also lose star man Hallam Hope, who is wanted by League Two Swindon Town this summer. Bradford’s Eoin Doyle also remains a target. (The Sun)

West Ham United and Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, who had previously been linked with Leeds and Newcastle. (The Sun)

Hong Kong businessman Simon Sadler, thought to be the frontrunner to take over Blackpool, has set up two new UK-based companies relating to sports. (Blackpool Gazette)

The Seasiders are the frontrunners, ahead of Tranmere Rovers, to sign defender Ryan Edwards after his release from Plymouth Argyle. (The Sun)

And the Pilgrims are weighing up a move for Bury winger Danny Mayor, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to help new boss Ryan Lowe with loan players. (The Sun)

Huddersfield Town are set to beat Leeds United to the signature of Forest Green Rovers forward Reece Brown. (The Sun)

Former long-serving Rochdale manager Keith Hill is the favourite for the managerial role at Bury following Ryan Lowe’s departure. (The Sun).