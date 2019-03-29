Still time for a happy ending for Notts County, says Matt Tootle

Full back Matt Tootle insists Notts County’s fight against relegation from the Football League is far from over.

County remain stranded at the foot of the league after a heartbreaking injury-time defeat to 10-man Exeter, who had a player dismissed after just 23 minutes.

But the gap to safety ahead of Saturday’s match at Stevenage is just three points.

“There is no reason we can’t have a happy ending out of this,” said Tootle.

“This is when you find out who the real characters are.

“We’ve got some unbelievable characters in that dressing room — people who have done a lot in the game.

“They are the ones who are going to have to help lift the lads.

“There are seven games left. It’s not over yet and we’ll keep fighting right until the end.

“Hopefully our luck begins to change and we can pick up a good run.”

It looks like two out of County, Yeovil — who have just sacked their manager — and Macclesfield will make the dreaded drop into non-league.

County boss Neal Ardley will be hoping the Magpies can repeat the terrific form shown in their last away match, a 3-1 success at Carlisle earlier in March.

But they continue to have the leakiest defence in the division.