Sabri Lamouchi to add three new faces to Nottingham Forest squad this week - reports

Nottingham Forest are expected to add three new additions to their ranks this week, as head coach Sabri Lamouchi continues to put his stamp on the Reds’ squad.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric will arrive from Manchester City, while midfielder Alfa Semedo and left-back Yuri Ribeiro will join from Benfica - according to various reports.

Muric is highly-rated at the Etihad and made five appearances for City in the EFL Cup last season. The 20-year-old has represented Kosovo at U21s and senior level.

While Forest’s pursuit of Benfica duo Semedo and Ribeiro came to light over the weekend with reports in Portugal saying the pair are likely to team up with the Reds squad this week.

Semedo, 21, spent a brief spell on loan at Espanyol last season and is expected to join Forest on a season-long loan while Ribeiro, 22, is reported to move in a permanent deal.