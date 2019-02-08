Rumour Mill: Tottenham Hotspur want Leicester City ace to replace Real Madrid-bound star LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: James Maddison of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Here are the stories making today’s headlines (8th February 2019). Tottenham see Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as a potential replacement for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, who is a target for Real Madrid. (Daily Express) Premier League Live: PSG target summer move for Chelsea star, Manchester United identify No.1 transfer target, Arsenal lead race to sign Spanish defender