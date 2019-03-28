RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea want £43m for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jadon Sancho staying at Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona part-swap deal for Marcus Rashford? PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - MARCH 25: Callum Hudson-Odoi of England runs with the ball during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group A qualifying match between Montenegro and England at Podgorica City Stadium on March 25, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Chelsea set to listen to offers in excess of £43m for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of today’s latest rumours doing the rounds on football’s grapevine. Here is a round-up of what’s being said by whom today . . . Barcelona lining up £100m bid for Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford