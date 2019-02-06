Premier League Live: Eden Hazard expected to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Eden Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future, Manchester United step up efforts to secure star and Spurs lead race for Championship star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Eden Hazard is expected to seal a move to Real Madrid. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) League One Latest: Bristol Rovers boss delighted with new signing while Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts slams VAR