Premier League Live: Chelsea planning raid for Real Madrid star Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea plan bid for Real Madrid ace, Manchester United announce new manager accidentally and Spurs prepare for Mauricio Pochettino departure. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Rumour Mill: Ooops . . . Manchester United accidently announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager