Odds significantly shorten on Derby County boss Frank Lampard taking over at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been backed off the boards to take over from Maurizio Sarri following the confirmation on Sunday afternoon that Sarri is leaving Chelsea FC to return to Italy to become the manager of Juventus

Lampard was made the 1/6 favourite to become the next manager at Stamford Bridge cut from 1/4 but even the new shorter odds were big enough for some, and BoyleSports have slashed the price into 1/25 after the Sarri news broke. The two clubs reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request.



Chelsea secured their first trophy under Maurizio Sarri last month after they made light work of Arsenal in a 4-1 victory at the Olympic Stadium in Baku in the first all-English Europa League final since 1972. BoyleSports introduced Chelsea at 25/1 for the 2019/20 Champions League and 20/1 for the Premier League but have since been cut into 18/1.

Massimiliano Allegri is the third favourite at 13/2 to take over from Sarri with Jose Mourinho to return as Chelsea manager for the third time 16/1, cut from 20/1.



Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Frank Lampard is the red-hot favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri but has been for some time now with his odds slashed into 1/25 from 1/6 following Chelsea FC announcing manager Sarri had left the club to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.

"We thought the 1/6 was short enough but not for some punters as we laid some four figure bets resulting is us cutting the price to 1/25”.