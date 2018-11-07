Nottingham Forest winger takes Championship award

Joe Lolley has been crowned the PFA Championship Player of the Month for October.

The Nottingham Forest winger won the fans’ vote after scoring three goals and assisting two last month.

Lolley received 36 per cent of the vote to take the award.

He scored against Millwall, Middlesbrough and Bolton, while also chipping in with two assists in the victory at the Riverside Stadium and the draw at Leeds.

Lolley pipped Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp, Norwich City’s Timm Klose, Birmingham City’s Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jota and QPR’s Geoff Cameron.