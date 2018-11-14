Nottingham Forest U23s beat rivals Leicester City

A Virgil Gomis brace sent Nottingham Forest under-23s to the top of their group in the Premier League Cup, as the young Reds beat rivals Leicester City 2-1 at Holmes Park.

Tuesday night’s tie saw Gomis strike in each half, giving Forest the lead before Khanya Leshabela equalised for the Foxes, and then bagging the winner for a second win in as many cup matches.

Gomis proved a thorn in Leicester’s side all game and after being denied twice he made the most of his third sight of goal on 32 minutes, latching on to Yassine En-Neyah cross and finding the bottom corner.

But against the run of play the home side levelled just before the break. A corner was played to Leshabela who bent a fine effort with the outside of his boot into the top left-hand corner.

Forest’s patience was rewarded on 78 minutes when Gomis grabbed his second of contest from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Forest: Bossin, Richardson, Preston, Yates, Ahmedhodzic, Stewart, En-Neyah (Swan 78’), Fornah (Coveney 89’), Gomis, Taylor, Gallacher (Iacovitti 64’). Subs not used: Wright, Dekel-Daks.