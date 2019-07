Nottingham Forest have made a sixth signing of the summer.

Winger Albert Adomah, who helped Aston Villa to promotion last season, has joined the Reds on a two-year deal.

Adomah is an experienced Championship campaigner and boasts more than 400 league starts over his playing career to date.

The 31-year-old, former Barnet, Bristol City and Middlesbrough man, teams up with the Forest squad before their pre-season trip to Greece.