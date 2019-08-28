Nottingham Forest can take ‘real confidence’ from Carabao Cup win over Derby County, says John Bostock

Nottingham Forest can take great confidence from their 3-0 win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup, says John Bostock.

The Reds ran out comfortable winners on a night which saw the City Ground come to life in a way only an East Midlands derby can inspire.

Bostock, who was one of eight changes to the Forest line-up from Saturday’s win at Fulham, was making just his second start for the club.

And he enjoyed his first taste of the derby.

He said: “Not just myself, I think we all enjoyed it. When I mean all, I mean the fans, players and coaching staff.

“It was a big game and we were well prepared for it. I think you could see from the performance that it was more than just a win. We enjoyed dominating the game and we got what we deserved.

“It maybe wasn’t as easy as it looked. We have a game plan and we are still developing that and growing in confidence in trusting that plan. As the game went on, we got more comfortable with the way the coach wants us to play. I think we can play better than this but to come away with the victory and a clean sheet is a real confidence booster.

“It shows the strength in depth that we have. It is a long season and my first back in the Championship for a long time. The games come thick and fast so you do need a quality squad to see you through and I think we have got that.

“The players who have not played as much want to show that they deserve a place in the starting line-up in the league fixtures so I think everyone deserves some credit.”