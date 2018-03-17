Nolan: ‘Referee cost us two points with a terrible decision’

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan was livid over the handball decision which saw Mansfield snatch a late 1-1 draw from the penalty spot today, claiming it had been outside the box.

“My lads have been robbed of two points,” he said.

“We played really well and they got the goal they deserved. They limited Mansfield to very few chances.

“The first chance they had in which the keeper had to make a save was in the 97th minute.

“I am flabbergasted and I don’t know how we have come off the pitch having drawn the game.

“The referee cost us two points with a horrendous, terrible, decision.

“It was outside the box and the referee has no excuses.

“It’s so bad because my lads had to earn the right to get a goal and to try for a clean sheet.

“We did enough to win the game, but the referee has given them a penalty out of nothing.

“This is third v fifth. It’s so disappointing and it is happening week in and week out. But I am so proud of my lads.”