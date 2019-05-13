MK Dons set sights on ex-Manchester City man after pipping Mansfield Town to promotion

Having pipped Mansfield Town to automatic promotion from League Two, MK Dons have set their sights on signing a former Manchester City man to strengthen their squad for next season.

According to reports, left-back Greg Leigh, a product of the youth system at City, is on their radar. Leigh moved to the Netherlands’ top-flight on a three-year-deal last summer to play for NAC Breda.

However, after Breda’s relegation, countered by MK’s promotion, Leigh has been touted as a player who could return to England.

The 24-year-old has already had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City and Bury.

Elsewhere in League Two, Port Vale starlet Luke Daley is set to complete a move to Huddersfield Town after knocking back offers form Liverpool and Southampton.

Vale will be entitled to a compensation fee because Daley, 16, has been on the club’s books for eight years.

Vale’s academy manager Sevvy Aslam said: “We had interest from Huddersfield and while that was going on, we had interest from Southampton and Liverpool.

“He has decided to stick with Huddersfield. He is a lovely lad and we are sad to see him go.”

In League One, promotion-hunting Sunderland are one of several clubs with an interest in AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja, according to reports.

Black Cats’ boss Jack Ross is said to be keen on a move for the 25-year-old, who becomes a free agent this summer.

It is believed that Barnsley and Fleetwood Town are also lining up a move for Oshilaja once his contract expires.

Oshilaja made 32 appearances for the Dons last season, and has also spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are preparing a £2 million swoop for Barnsley top goalscorer Kieffer Moore, it is claimed.

Lee Johnson’s side were linked with the striker in January when Moore appeared to be in red-hot form before he was ruled out for the rest of the season in February.

The 26-year-old is poised to return ahead of next season’s Championship campaign, although the Robins are said to have set their sights on making another move.

Moore could follow star defender Liam Lindsay out the exit door this summer as Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino reportedly wants to take him to Brescia this summer.

Portsmouth and Blackpool are the latest clubs to be linked with Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards.

The 25-year-old confirmed he will leave Home Park this summer, prompting interest from a number of League One teams.

Last week saw Doncaster, Fleetwood, Peterborough, Bristol Rovers and Bradford City credited with interest but reports claim Blackpool are also keen, while Pompey are possibles.

The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new manager and are understood to have held talks with Bury boss Ryan Lowe.

Elsewhere, Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer has revealed he is keeping tabs on free agent Mark Cullen.

The striker was released from Blackpool last week after five years at Bloomfield Road and worked with Bowyer between 2016 and 2018.

Bowyer told reporters: “He’s somebody I know and scored the winner for us at Wembley to clinch promotion.

“Cully is always going to have a special place in my heart because of what he did that season and that particular day.

“The poor lad has had a terrible time with injuries, but he is one we’ll certainly monitor.”

Peterborough United are plotting a move for Bolton Wanderers’ free agent Mark Beevers, it is claimed.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said last week the club were on the brink of signing a Championship defender who has won promotion from League One.

Beevers fits that blueprint, having did it with Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton, as well as holding further third-tier experience with Millwall.

MacAnthony, however, did rule out a reunion with Paul Coutts and George Boyd after their release from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.