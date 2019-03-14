Match action pictures from Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
View the best of the action in this online gallery as Nottingham Forest took on Aston Villa at The City Ground on Wednesday night.
The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to a strong Villa side making a late charge for the Championship play-offs. Pics by Jez Tighe.
Ryan Yates holds on to possession with two Villa players closing him down
Pele in possession for Forest
Joe Lolley looks to get on the ball
Jack Colback battles for the ball
