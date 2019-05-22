Mansfield Town to host Nottingham Forest in pre-season friendly

Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest have been announced as Mansfield Town’s second pre-season friendly opponents.

Stags’ Championship neighbours will visit the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 23rd July (7.45pm kick-off).

The Reds finished ninth in the Championship table last season and it will be interesting to see if Tyler Walker plays and, if so, for which side after bing told he is welcome to return to Stags after a successful 26-goal loan spell last season.

The confirmation of the Forest game follows news that the Stags will also face Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the One Call Stadium on Wednesday, 17th July (7.30pm kick-off).

Ticket prices for both fixtures stand at £10 for adults and £5 for U18s and seniors (65+).

Tickets are not yet available for purchase, but will go on sale in due course.