Manchester United eye big-money move for Leeds star, while Derby boss says Rams deserved to beat Hull -- plus all the rest of Monday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Manchester United are said to be upping their interest in a big-money move for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, even though the midfielder signed a new, long-term contract with the Whites last month. (The Sun)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has contended that his side played the better football and deserved to beat Hull City last Saturday, even though they fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Tigers. (Derby Telegraph)

Vurnon Anita, who was released by Leeds United over the summer, has emerged as a potential target for Roma, who are looking to bolster their injury-ravaged midfield. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be ready to raid the loan market when the transfer window opens again in January as Garry Monk looks to strengthen his side to consolidate their push for promotion. (The Sun)

Swansea City are rumoured to be lining up a move for Trabzonspor starlet Kerem Baykus, who is hotly tipped as a bright prospect for the future. He’s also been linked with Leicester City. (Team Talk)

German side Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be closely monitoring Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, and could look to launch a double swoop in January. (Football League World)

Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has claimed he’s looking to break into the Blues starting line-up next season after dazzling on loan with Charlton Athletic in the 2019/20 campaign so far. (London News Online)

Huddersfield Town look likely to loan out summer signing Josh Koroma in January as they aim to secure the 20-year-old some regular first-team football. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock aimed a dig at Swansea City fans after his side’s 1-0 loss to their Welsh rivals on Sunday, claiming they created a subdued atmosphere for the derby clash. (Wales Online)