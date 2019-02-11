Leicester City’s Andy King reveals why he opted for Derby County over Nottingham Forest

Andy King has revealed why he opted for Derby County over East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder was in demand from Leicester City last month but chose to play the second half of the season on loan with Frank Lampard’s Rams.

The manager, their respective positions in the Championship table and derby loyalties were at the forefront of King’s thoughts when it came to making a decision.

When asked about why Derby over Forest, he said: “It is a tough one.

“I think the Leicester-Forest rivalry was a little more and always something I was going to be sensitive of.

“As it stands, Derby are in a better position, and maybe play a style of football which is maybe more suited to how I want to play.

“I spent years at Chelsea as a kid watching the manager [Frank Lampard] play, so that was a big pull for me as well.”

And added: “Forest is a great club, also, a massive club but the odds were probably just stacked in Derby’s favour the minute I knew they were interested.”

The Welsh international made his Rams debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hull City which keeps Derby in the hunt for a Championship play-off place, in seventh.

Forest are ninth after a 2-1 win over Brentford.