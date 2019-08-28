Leeds United tipped to sign Eddie Nketeah on permanent deal, Ex Derby County and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett could be next Huddersfield Town boss, Phillip Cocu denies feeling under pressure at Derby County - and the rest of the days Championship rumours

Ex-England striker Darren Bent has tipped Leeds United to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nkiteah on a permanent deal in the future, if he can help the club secure promotion this season. (Football Insider)

Bristol City striker Freddie Hinds is understood to be on the verge of joining Colchester United on loan, as he looks to gain valuable first team experience with the League Two side. (Bristol Post)

Norwegian side Rosenborg are the latest club to take an interest in Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen, who is likely to leave the club before the end of August. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday's summer signing Massimo Luongo has admitted his frustrations at the squad depth boasted by the Owls, but has backed himself to break into the first team. (Sheffield Star),

A host of Belgian sides are believed to be interested in Stoke City striker Julien Ngoy, who spent last season on loan with Swiss side Grasshoppers. (The 72)

Fulham have confirmed the exit of centre-back Marcelo Djajo, who is now on the brink of completing a move back to his former club Lugo. (Marca)

Gary Rowett has emerged as a contender for the vacant Huddersfield Town job, with his odds now sitting at 7/2 with the bookies, making him the second favourite for the role. (Sky Bet)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has dismissed talk of his side being under pressure to beat Brentford this weekend, following their 3-0 Carabao Cup thrashing by Nottingham Forest. (Derby Telegraph)

Leeds United defender Vurnon Anita is said to have been frozen out of first team training by manager Marcelo Bielsa, as he looks to trim his squad before the end of the month. (Daily Star)