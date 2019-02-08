League One News: Middlesbrough keeper joins Rochdale on emergency loan, Bradford City turn to the free agents market, Southend United boss wants another striker

All the latest news from League One on 8th February 2019.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined Rochdale on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

Keith Hill’s side were in desperate need of a number one following Josh Lillis’ injury in last weekend’s win over Walsall.

Lonergan, who comes with a wealth of experience having played for Preston North End, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wolves, will start against Coventry City tomorrow.

The goalkeeper joined Middlesbrough during the summer of 2018 and appeared against Dale in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this season.

Bradford City boss David Hopkin has admitted he is looking into the free agent market in order stave off relegation.

Hopkins has been casting an eye on duo David Edgar and Lewis McGugan in training over recent days and plans to invite more free agents.

“The good thing with free agents is that you can get them in for a few days to have a look,” Hopkins told the Telegraph and Argus. “You can see how their fitness is and how they are in the group.

“It’s probably a better chance to gauge players and how they could cope with this stage of the season and where we are.

“You have to be careful what ones you are taking in. But it’s a positive sign for me that you can watch how they are in training before making any decision.

“The main focus at this moment is the Fleetwood game and then we’ll look at things again after that.”

Barnsley have allowed winger Dylan Mottley-Henry to join National League playoff hopefuls Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has a background of helping teams to the Football League having featuring heavily in Tranmere Rovers’ promotion to League Two.

Micky Mellon re-sign Mottley-Henry in the summer until January, though that spell was cut short in December due a hamstring injury.

He will wear the number 22 shirt at Town and will be available for Harrogate’s long trip to Dover Athletic at the weekend.

Charlton Athletic have taken Tooting & Mitcham teenager Abraham Odoh on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder broke into the Tooting first-team this after catching the eye in the club’s U23s set-up.

Since then, the Addicks regularly sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old as he competed in the Isthmian League South Central Division outfit.

He’ll likely to play similar sort of role to teammate Isiah Jones, who is on trial with Middlesbrough, and playing competitive games for their U23s.

Southend United boss Chris Powell is keen to add a striker to his ranks, despite the transfer market closing.

Theo Robinson’s loan to Swindon Town left the Shrimpers light in that department for QPR’s Aramide Oteh, Watford’s Jerome Sinclair, Tottenham Hotspur’s Kazaiah Sterling and Walsall’s Morgan Ferrier.

“We’re having to be a bit creative with what we’re trying to do if we’re to recruit another one,” Powell told Echo News.

“We missed out on a number of targets and we lost Theo which was tough but you have to move on and hopefully we’ll be able to bolster that area.

“However, it’s going to be very tough for us to do that now.”

Meanwhile, there are growing fears that left-back Stephen Hendrie could miss the rest of the season due to a groin problem.