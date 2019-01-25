League One and Two Live: Sunderland set to re-sign former favourite, Barnsley star wanted by Championship club, Blackpool boss hints at new signings Grant Leadbitter There are just six days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh. Premier League Live: Arsenal target Aaron Ramsey replacement from PSG, Liverpool striker target offered bumper contract, Bournemouth star wanted by elite clubs