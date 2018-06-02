Lampard not expecting widespread changes to Rams squad

Frank Lampard says he will have an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' attitude when it comes to building his Derby County squad.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference where he was unveiled as the new Rams boss, Lampard acknowledged that the team's strong position in last season's league table showed there is good quality available to him.

And while he says new faces will inevitably arrive, he doesn't want to have too many changes if they're not necessary.

He said: "There's lots of ability and fighting spirit here and I don't want to see that change. I'll evaluate the squad, look at where we need to be and then work with them.

"There won't be subtle changes but I won't fix what isn't broken. It's about improving it instead and any signings will be with that in mind, as well as the strong work ethic we'll introduce.

"I'm fresh out of the game and I want to get on their level straight away. There's nothing to fear, I'll be very open and demand hard work. I'm with them and I want to bring success as a group."

Lampard says he has a good knowledge of the kind of players that he wants at the club.

He added: "I know the kind of players I want and a lot are here already. I'm prepared for doing deals while the transfer window is open

"I want to promote youth here and have a good balance to the squad. The club speaks for itself - this place is huge. I stood on the pitch last night with the lights on and got a great feeling from that so I can't wait for the season to start.

"I'm not going to use any kind of budget restrictions as an excuse, what (chairman) Mel Morris has got here is fantastic and the test for us will be to get the balance of the squad right and for the players, my staff and I to make it all show on the pitch as that will define us."