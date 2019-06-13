Former Notts County keeper Adam Collin ‘sad’ and ‘shocked’ by the Magpies’ current crisis

Former Notts County goalkeeper Adam Collin admitted he was sad and shocked to see the state of Notts County Football Club.

Collin, who has just signed for another season at Carlisle United, was back in Nottingham with his AC1 Goalkeeping School at Eastwood, said it was a big mistake by chairman Alan Hardy to sack Kevin Nolan.

“It’s very sad to see the state of the club right now,” he said as the National League club endure a protracted takeover and are on a second stay of execution over a winding-up order for unpaid tax bills.

“At the end of the play-off season the club, squad etc was in a fantastic position, but the chairman got involved and wanted to take the club in a different direction.

“Ultimately, himself, the club and its fans have paid a huge price, and it’s going to take a huge effort to turn it all around in my opinion.

“I was a little bit shocked by their relegation, but when you have a team who narrowly missed out in the play-offs and then you rip the squad apart and bring in a lot of young players with a severe lack of experience, you always run the risk of that sort of thing happening.”

He added: “For me, getting rid of Kevin Nolan was one of Alan Hardy’s biggest mistakes.

“But I have some great memories of Notts County.

“My second season there under Kevin Nolan was fantastic apart from getting injured.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Kevin Nolan.

“He is a fantastic manager and created the best dressing room environment I have ever been involved in.”