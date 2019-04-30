Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants to send Sunderland fans home ‘with tears in their eyes’ tonight

Here are the main stories from League One and League Two today (30th April 2019).

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton wants to send Sunderland fans home with ‘tears in their eyes’ when the pair meet this evening.

Barton, a former player at Newcastle United, is set to face the Black Cats for the second time as manager having earned a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

“We have nothing to lose,” he told the Blackpool Gazette. “Everything to gain, and as a former Newcastle player, I expect to get a very ‘friendly’ reception.

“It would be very pleasing to send them back with tears in their eyes.”

Sacking former chief executive Martin Bain cost Sunderland over £1million in compensation, the club’s annual accounts have revealed.

The former Rangers chief received a salary of £1.24million before being let go when current owner Stewart Donald acquired the club from Elis Short.

In total, Bain received almost £1.9million in pay and compensation, compared to the £1.1m they spent on players. It was also revealed Sunderland were owed £13m in transfer fees.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says Omar Bogle has returned to training ahead of tonight’s clash with Peterborough United.

It looked likely that the on-loan Cardiff City striker would miss the remainder of the campaign after leaving Fratton Park on crutches last week.

However, Bogle has declared himself available for the final two matches as Jackett’s side chase automatic promotion.

Leeds United defender Paudie O’Connor has seemingly hinted at a return to Bradford City next season.

Using his time at Limerick as an example of immediately bouncing back from relegation, he believed a lot of players stayed because they owed the Irish club.

“A big factor was how many players committed themselves to bringing the club back up.

“That was important. We did go back up, winning the league by 20-odd points and then reaching the League Cup final against St Pats. A lot of players felt they owed the club.”

In League Two, Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Exeter City loanee Dara O’Shea, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender has impressed during his loan spell at St James Park this season, which saw him earn a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-21s last month.

Matt Taylor, Grecians manager, recently predicted the 20-year-old ‘could go all the way’ in the game, who is also being monitoring by Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United winger Nathan Thomas has said he would like to return to Carlisle United next season.

Motherwell have announced the summer signing of Cambridge United defender Jake Carroll.

The Irish left-back, 27, has agreed a two-year deal at Fir Park and will arrive under freedom of contract.

“Jake has great attributes which will bring a lot to the squad,” manager Stephen Robinson said.

“He’s quick and he’s a strong defender. But he will come here and have to earn the right to play, as we’ve got competition in his position.”