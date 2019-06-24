Ex-Mansfield Town striker on the move, while Derby eye Colchester star, and Liverpool goalkeeper looks set to join Swindon

Free-agent striker Nicky Ajose, who spent part of last season on loan at Mansfield Town, is considering offers from Blackpool, Exeter City and Lincoln City after his release from Charlton Athletic. (Daily Mail).

Derby County are among the clubs readying a bid for Colchester United star Sammie Szmodics, who is expected to move to the Championship this summer. Bristol City and Hull City are also interested. (Sky Sports).

Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George is close to ending a decade-long spell at Anfield by signing for Swindon Town on a free transfer. (Daily Mail).

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has told Sunderland fans to forget about signing Marcus Maddison because the Black Cats’ director of football operations Richard Hill “doesn’t rate” him. (Various)

Portsmouth remain keen on Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt, but could soon be priced out of a deal because of the potential fee and also wage demands. (The Sun)

Doncaster Rovers’ chief executive Gavin Baldwin says the club has received applications from “a high calibre of names” for the vacant managerial role. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackpool are set to offer Luton Town target Marc Bola a new contract. If turned down, the full-back is likely to be sold to the Hatters. (The Sun)

The Seasiders have also joined Swindon Town in the race to sign Bradford striker Eoin Doyle. He scored in a 3-2 defeat for the Bantams at Bloomfield Road last September. (The Sun)

AFC Wimbledon face a battle to keep hold of striker Joe Piggot with Reading weighing up a £250,000 bid for the 18-goal man. (Daily Mail)

Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City both want to sign free agent James Vaughan after his release by Wigan Athletic. (The Sun)

Plymouth Argyle’s new boss Ryan Lowe has added Jay O’Shea to his list of targets from the manager’s previous club Bury, alongside Danny Mayor and Nicky Maynard. (The Sun)

Oxford United want to bring former Rangers defender Danny Wilson back to England after he joined MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. (Daily Record)

Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is in advanced talks to join Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar in Australia. (Football Insider)

Hibernian are weighing up a £250,000 move for Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge after ending their interest in Reading’s £1 million-rated Marc McNulty. (Daily Record)