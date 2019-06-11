Ex-Mansfield Town striker and Tranmere’s top scorer are on the move, while Lincoln City boss is targeted by Hull City

Here are all the latest close-season transfer rumours from Leagues One and Two, courtesy of newspapers and websites up and down the country:

Grimsby Town have confirmed the arrival of former Mansfield Town and Salford City striker Matt Green on a two-year contract. (Various)

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has been identified as Hull City’s number one target to succeed Nigel Adkins, who left the club last week. (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere Rovers’ top goalscorer James Norwood on a three-year deal. (Various)

Sunderland and Oxford United target Jason Pearce is keen on a return to boyhood club Portsmouth, although there is currently no deal in place. (Portsmouth News)

Jack Ross’s side could also be about to move £70,000 off their wage bill with Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo linked with switches elsewhere. (Northern Echo)

Meanwhile, Black Cats’ U23s’ head coach Elliott Dickman has hinted that teenager Bali Mumba could depart on loan this summer. (Sunderland Echo)

Peterborough United have won the race for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson after agreeing a fee of £600,000, plus add-ons. (Football Insider)

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has also confirmed he has turned down a Portsmouth bid for striker Matt Godden. (Portsmouth News)

Blackpool are set to battle it out with Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town for Jamie Devitt after he opted against staying at Carlisle United next season. (The Sun

Bradford City are close to announcing their fourth summer signing, having already acquited Sam Hornsby, Tyler French and Ben Richards-Everton this summer. (Telegraph and Argus)

Bolton Wanderers’ administrators have given FIVE potential bidders until 4 pm on Wednesday to make their final takeover offers. (BBC)

Ahmed Kashi has visited Oxford United chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth in Thailand, sparking speculation over whether he will re-join The Us this summer. (Oxford Mail)

Southend United have signed forward Brandon Goodship from National League South side Weymouth. He scored 77 goals in two seasons for the non-league side. (Various)

Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge is being chased by a number of Scottish Premiership and League One clubs. (HITC Sport)

Exeter City are keen on signing Gloucester City full-back Noah Smerdon, who has also been watched by Chelsea and Watford. (Devon Live)