Derby County want former Liverpool star, Nottingham Forest target former French U21 stars, Leeds United striker fails to agree new deal, Sheffield Wednesday target Chelsea defender - and the rest of today's Championship rumours.

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is rumoured to be lining up a move for former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel.

Elsewhere, the Rams' rivals are busy fine-tuning their squads as the big kick-off draws near

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has reportedly failed to agree a new deal with the club during early contract talks, amid interest from Aston Villa. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest are said to be chasing former France U21 internationals Younousse Sankhare and Remi Walter. (Football France)
Derby boss Phillip Cocu is rumoured to be lining up a move for former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel, who now plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (HITC)
Celtic are believed to be homing in on Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith, and have sent negotiators to the club's Austrian training camp to seal the deal (Scottish Sun)
